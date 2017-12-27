Defense Minister inspects a number of building military facilities in frontline zone

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ According to the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev, construction work is continuing in military units.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense visited several military facilities, which are being under construction in the frontline zone.

After inspecting the territories where construction is underway, Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov familiarized with the progress of the construction work, and gave appropriate instructions.