Defense Minister: 'Continuation of aggressive policy by Armenia negatively affects regional condition'

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with Serbian Ambassador to the country Nebojsa Rodic.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Touching upon military-political situation in the region, Defense Minister drew attention into continuation of Armenian aggressive policy, delay of peace process in the region as its result and negative effect of extension of talks to the regional condition.

In the meeting, mutual interest in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia in different fields has been emphasized and development prospects of relations between the two countries have been discussed.