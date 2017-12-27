Defense Minister checks combat capability of armored vehicles in frontline zone

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry, who are currently in the frontline zone, visited tank units.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

After checking the combat capability and the possibility of using armored vehicles, the minister was informed that the military equipment is in the state of combat readiness.

After inspecting the training equipment in the training complex meant for the crews of armored vehicles to practice shooting and driving, the Minister of Defense highly appreciated the educational opportunities of the center.

It was noted that the training center provides an improvement of practical skills on management and combat use of armored vehicles by means of simulators.

Having met with the military personnel involved in the training within the center, Colonel General Z. Hasanov conveyed the holidays congratulations of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to the military personnel, as well as rewarded the distinguished servicemen.