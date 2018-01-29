Defence minister visits units on the frontline

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry visited military units stationed in the frontline zone.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Minister of Defense, who is visiting the military units on the forward defense line on the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, observed the enemy's forward positions.

The minister was informed about the operational situation during the meeting with the military personnel who is on combat duty.

It was reported that the units of the Azerbaijan Army located here are fully provided with drinking water, heating, bath points, warm bedding and other winter needs.

Expressing confidence in the fulfillment of the tasks set by the head of state for the Azerbaijani Army at a high level, the Minister of Defense highly appreciated the combat effectiveness and moral-psychological state of servicemen.

Taking part in the opening of one of the new units in the frontline zone, the Minister of Defense got acquainted with the conditions created here, talked and dined with the military personnel.