Defence Minister inspected combat readiness of units and formations located in the front line

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ The leadership of the Ministry of Defence inspected the level of combat readiness of the units and formations stationed in the front line.

Report informs citing the press service of the ministry of defense.

During the sudden inspection the orders given to troops in combat were specified and once more the issues of coordinated activities were evaluated.

Minister of Defence Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited the military units located in the first line of defence and was informed about the readiness and application matters of military personnel, fighting vehicles and other military means.

According to the instructions of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the leadership of Defence Ministry was in the Alkhanli village of Fuzuli region and expressed its condolences to the relatives of deceased persons who were killed as a result of shellfire by the units of Armenian armed forces on July 4. Moreover, during the meeting with inhabitants, it is stated that additional measures are being carried out in order to provide security for civilians.