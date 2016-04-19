Davutoğlu: 'Escalation in conflict zone proved that status quo is unacceptable'

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey is concerned about violations of the ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu said speaking at the PACE session in Strasbourg.

"The escalation of the conflict has once again proved that the status quo is unacceptable. It is important that the international community and the OSCE Minsk Group have put pressure on Armenia so that they do not allow such acts of aggression", said the Turkish minister.

He stressed that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved on the basis of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.