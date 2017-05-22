 Top
    David McAllister comments on illegal visit of European Parliament members to Karabakh

    'Everyone can express its independent thought and actions'

    Baku. 22 May.REPORT.AZ/ David McAllister, new President of the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, German lawmaker from the European People's Party has commented on illegal visit of the European Parliament members to Azerbaijan's occupied Nagorno-Karabakh territory.

    Report informs, D.McAllister said at a briefing in Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) that the MPs have visited Nagorno-Karabakh on their own initiatives: "Namely, the visit was not organized on behalf of the European Parliament. You know, the European Parliament didn't recognize the referendum held in Nagorno-Karabakh on February 20. Also, I must say that freedom of expression is of great importance for us. Everyone can express its independent thought and actions. In this respect, we cannot interfere in personal journey of those lawmakers". 

