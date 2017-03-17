 Top
    Danilo Turk: Settlement of frozen conflicts important for European security expansion

    'OSCE must undergo serious changes'

    Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Settlement of frozen conflicts in the European area is important not only for the countries of the region where any conflict takes place, but also for expansion of European security".

    Report informs, former president of Slovenia Danilo Turk said.

    "Azerbaijan was a successful member of the UN Security Council some time ago. I believe that Azerbaijan has chosen a pragmatic approach to international problems, including the regional order," D.Turk stated.

    "I believe that issues of European security and cooperation in this case are fundamental vision within the OSCE. The organization must undergo serious changes, but to create the conditions for reforming the organization we need substantive progress and possible solutions to the "frozen" conflicts. I mean directly Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as the problems in Georgia and Ukraine," the former head of state said. 

