Daily Caller: Tartar farmers are prospering while Armenian forces over the surrounding hills can’t feed themselves

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Popular in the US online edition of "Daily Caller" published an article by Raoul Lowery-Contreras on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, the article is about Gapanli village in Azerbaijan’s Tartar District and the difficulties that the Armenians create for villagers.

“Armenian forces militarily occupied Azerbaijan national territory in 1992 and 1993 after ethnically cleansing Azerbaijanis from Armenia itself, the Nagorno-Karabakh district and surrounding Azerbaijani districts far from Armenia. Armenia then declared Nagorno-Karabakh an ersatz “republic.” 25 years later not a single country recognizes the “republic.” Despite a 25-year long “cease fire” overseen by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s (OSCE) international observers, Armenians bombard Azerbaijan territory almost daily. What with? Russian-made “Big Guns.””, - author notes.

“One of the most egregious abuses of occupying Armenian forces is that they diverted creeks, streams and rivers making their way down from the mountains to the Tartar district. “During the war, the irrigation system in the Nagorno-Karabakh region was destroyed as well.” That blocked water for Azerbaijani crops. With a huge effort from the national government, 4,000 wells were drilled, and Tartar agriculture is as bountiful as ever despite the huge cost of drilling the wells and providing electricity to pump millions of gallons of crucial water. “

Tartar farmers are prospering while Armenian forces over the surrounding hills can’t feed themselves and must receive food, supplies, and big gun shells from faraway Armenia and Russia.

Contreras writes that, danger floats over Tartar like a heavy fog. Bomb shelters are provisioned and ready for the town’s three-four thousand people to shelter in when Armenian big shells and rockets are aimed at them again. Children sleep with their shoes on, so they can run to bomb shelters during nighttime.