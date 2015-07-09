 Top
    Close photo mode

    Dačić: Solving of the conflict requires political will of Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well support of international community

    Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was one of the issues of Serbia's OSCE chairmanship this year

    Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Solving of the conflict requires political will of both Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well support of international community." Report informs, OSCE Chairperson-in-office, Foreign Minister of Serbia, Ivica Dačić said, answering the question of Azerbaijani deputies in a closed session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) in Helsinki.

    OSCE Chairperson-in-office said that, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was one of the issues at the Serbian Chairmanship in the organization this year. Dačić added that, in the framework of the Serbian OSCE Chairmanship, he visited Armenia and Azerbaijan, "to give the maximum impetus to the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group".

    Dacic said that, the mediators are making efforts to stabilize the situation and settle the conflict.

    He also noted the importance of implementing confidence-building measures between the conflicting parties.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi