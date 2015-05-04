Czech Republic not recognize "elections" in Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Czech Republic doesn't recognize the so called "parliamentary elections" in occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh. Czech FM issued such statement, Report informs.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic underlines that the Czech Republic does not recognize the constitutional and legal framework within which these elections were being held. The Czech Republic believes that such unilateral acts do not contribute to the strengthening of mutual confidence and creation of a positive atmosphere for the solution of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Czech Republic supports peaceful solution of this conflict that shall be based on principles of the international law, including principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders.

The Czech Republic fully supports the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group and its co-chairs and call on all parties involved in the conflict for further peace processes", - the statement said.