Czech ambassador will be summoned to Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry (MFA) has commented on the statement of the Czech ambassador to Armenia.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev told Report that the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Czech Republic will appeal to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of this country to examine whether the statement was made by the Czech ambassador to Armenia: "The Czech ambassador to Azerbaijan will also be summoned to the Foreign Ministry. If such statements are really made by the Czech ambassador, it violates law and the norms and principles of international law. On the contrary, Czech ambassador politicizes legal issues of criminal nature with such a statement. A Czech citizen Jaromír Štětina is one of them, who made visits to the occupied Azerbaijani territories and conducted such illegal activities with the financial assistance of the Armenian lobby, misappropriating the status of a member of the European Parliament.

We would like to remind the ambassador that according to Chapters IX and X of the Criminal Code of the Czech Republic and Articles 309, 310, 323 and 324, ten to eighteen years of severe punishment considered for activities against territorial integrity, sovereignty, constitutional basis and state power of the Czech Republic.

However, Czech authorities do not take the necessary measures to prevent Jaromír Štětina from committing similar offenses in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan".