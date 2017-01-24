Cypriot FM: 2017 will be a year of progress in the Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ "2017 will be a year of progress in the resolution of existing conflicts in the territories the Council of Europe member states, including Nagorno-Karabakh conflict".

Report informs citing foreign media, Greek Cypriot Foreign Minister Joannis Kasulidis said addressing winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

"Of course, first of all, I mean Ukraine, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Transnistria of Moldova", the minister said while speaking on the resolution of the existing conflicts in the territories of the member states.

Notably, Cyprus will chair the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe within 6 months starting from January.