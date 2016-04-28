CSTO Secretary General: Tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh not subsiding

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ The armed confrontation in Nagorno-Karabakh is not subsiding, Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Nikolay Bordyuzha said on Thursday, Report informs referring to the Russian TASS.

"The possibility of escalation of the so-called frozen conflicts remains, and it has been growing lately. Unfortunately, tensions do not subside in the armed confrontation in Nagorno-Karabakh," Bordyuzha said at the 5th Moscow International Security Conference.