​CSTO Secretary General concerned about situation on contact line of Armenian and Azerbaijani troops

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ CSTO is a supporter of peaceful solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Report informs citing Armenian media, it was stated by Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Nikolay Bordyuzha during a meeting with the Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbaldyan in Yerevan.

CSTO Secretary General also expressed their deep concern over the recent escalation of the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the contact line between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops, and confirmed unreserved support of the CSTO in the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict.