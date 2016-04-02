 Top
    Close photo mode

    CSTO: Military solution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict does not exist

    CSTO Secretary General Nikolai Bordyuzha held talks with senior military and political leadership of Armenia

    Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Military solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict does not exist. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, press secretary of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Vladimir Zainetdinov said that.

    He noted that the CSTO Secretary General Nikolai Bordyuzha held talks with senior military and political leadership of Armenia, during which the current situation on the contact line of troops was discussed.

    CSTO includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi