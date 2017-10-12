CSTO Chief of Staff: Karabakh conflict settlement possible only by peaceful way

© ТАСС

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ Settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is possible only through the peaceful way

Report informs referring to Sputnik Armenia, General-Colonel, Chief of Staff of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Anatoliy Sidorov stated.

“Despite that I wear shoulder boards, I am confident that the settlement of conflicts is possible only through peaceful way,” said A. Sidorov, adding that similar steps are possible through joint action of various structures.

Speaking on military supply of Russian weapons to Azerbaijan, he stressed that if Baku is willing to make such procurement, it will necessarily find them. “There is a good saying ‘A holy place is never empty’,” he added.

“As I understand, the main task is to preserve the balance and perhaps the final settlement of the conflict,” said A.Sidorov. In this regard, selling of Russian weapons to Azerbaijan has an upside he said.