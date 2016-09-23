Criminal case launched on 6 Armenian servicemen

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ A criminal case has been launched on 6 servicemen in regard with murder of Armenian soldier in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, Adviser to the Chief of the Armenian Investigative Committee Sona Truzyan said.

According to her, force was used against soldier Narek Patatanyan.

A criminal case has been launched on 6 persons under 'abuse of power, insult of a serviceman, use of force against subordinates' and other articles. 5 of them soldiers and one Armenian army lieutenant.

Notably, the incident took place on September 16.