Construction of monument to the victims of Khojaly genocide in Izmit, Turkey completes

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ The construction of the monument to the victims of Khojaly tragedy in Izmit, Turkey goes on.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, this monument was installed in Yenishehir, Izmit. Height of the monument is 2.5 meters. The project was prepared by the Municipality Office of Parks and Gardens.

According to information, the monument should be ready by February 26, 2015 - on 23th anniversary day of the Khojaly tragedy.