Committee Chairman: 'If Armenia doesn't take a constructive stand, Azerbaijan will be forced to restore its territorial integrity by its army'

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Iran and Azerbaijan are neighboring countries, our people have the same history and culture. Considering these realities, presidents of both countries attach great importance to the development of cooperation in all fields'.

Report was told in the press service of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, Chairman of the state committee Mubariz Gurbanli, who is on visit to Tabriz, said in the meeting with Esmaeil Jabbarzadeh, governor-general of Iran's East Azerbaijan province.

M.Gurbanli noted that establishment of closer ties is in the interests of the two peoples: 'Political processes in the world necessitated solidarity of the Islamic world. Historically living together, closeness of Azerbaijani and Iranian people stimulates development of cooperation between the states'.

He said that in accordance with the action plan on declaration of 2016 'Year of Multiculturalism' in Azerbaijan, which approved by the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, photo exhibition entitled 'Azerbaijan - the pearl of Islamic culture' under the motto 'Islamic solidarity in fight against radicalism' has been launched in Tabriz

Touching upon Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, Chairman of the state committee provided information on the recent events on the frontline. He said that Azerbaijani army demonstrated its power and decently responded to Armenian aggressors: 'Azerbaijan has a powerful army and is ready at any moment to liberate its lands from Armenian occupation. However, official Baku tries peacefully to liberate the occupied territories as it is in favor of peace. If Armenia doesn't take a constructive stand, Azerbaijan will be forced to restore its territorial integrity by its army. It was noted that being subject to Armenian aggression, Azerbaijan has always felt the support of Iran'.

Governor-general of Iran's East Azerbaijan province Esmaeil Jabbarzadeh recalled his visit to Ganja city and stated development of Azerbaijan. Appreciating the proposal, the governor-general added holding days of Ganja in Tabriz in coming months. It was noted that cultural relations serve to closeness of the people and overall development.