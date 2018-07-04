Co-rapporteur: OSCE PA must enhance efforts towards protection of refugees’ and migrants’ human rights

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ In conflict areas such as Syria, Ukraine, and the South Caucasus, where violence is having a devastating humanitarian impact on civilians and where serious human rights violations are committed, it is important to recall that international humanitarian law must be upheld.

Report informs, this is stated in the article of Kyriakos Kyriakou-Hadjiyianni, Rapporteur of the Committee on Democracy, Human Rights and Humanitarian Questions.

Also important is ensuring that in areas under foreign military occupation, human rights are applicable in their entirety. Human rights violations of people in conflict zones and occupied territories need to be investigated and freedom of movement, freedom of expression, and property and educational rights need to be restored.

Considering recent developments in the region it also becomes ever more apparent that the OSCE PA and its member parliaments must enhance efforts towards the protection of refugees’ and migrants’ human rights in compliance with international law and standards, particularly their right to freedom from arbitrary detention.