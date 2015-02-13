Co-chairs will inform the Minsk group members about progress of negotiation process on Karabakh

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Co-chairs will inform the members of the OSCE Minsk Group of the negotiation process on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Report informs, co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group from US James Warlick wrote in his Twitter page.

He noted that the meeting of the Minsk Group will be held in Vienna, after the brief the co-chairs will go to the region where the discussion to resolve the conflict will continue.

On February 16, the mediators will hold meetings in Baku, and they will arrive in Yerevan on February 17.