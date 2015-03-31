​Co-chairs to report to OSCE Minsk Group on renewed violence on the contact line

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ The co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will inform the other members of the organization about the negotiation process and incidents on the contact line.

Report informs, US Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group James Warlick posted this on his Twitter page.

"In Vienna today Co-Chairs to report to the OSCE Minsk Group on renewed violence and mediation efforts. We need to make Nagorno karabakh peace a priority".