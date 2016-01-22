​Co-Chairs: OSCE Minsk Group remains the only acceptable format for talks

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, – Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, James Warlick of the United States of America, and Pierre Andrieu of France, welcome efforts to find a negotiated settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and are prepared to work cooperatively with those committed to a peaceful settlement.

Report informs, this was said in a statement made by the OSCE MG Co-chairs.

"We understand that the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) may consider resolutions on the conflict in the near future and remind PACE, and other regional and international organizations, that the Minsk Group remains the only accepted format for negotiations. We appreciate the interest paid by PACE members, but urge that steps not be taken which could undermine the Minsk Group’s mandate from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe or complicate ongoing negotiations."