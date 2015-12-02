Minsk Group Co-chairs to hold a meeting at OSCE Ministerial in Belgrade

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict arrived in the Serbian capital Belgrade.

Report informs, the mediators will hold a series of meetings in the framework of the meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the OSCE, to be held on December 3-4 in Belgrade.

It's expected that, the co-chairs will meet with Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia and discuss the progress of negotiations.