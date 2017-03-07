 Top
    Close photo mode

    Co-Chairs of OSCE Minsk Group to visit Azerbaijan at week end

    Stefan Visconti: This time co-chairs will visit the country at different times

    Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will visit Azerbaijan this week end.

    Report informs, French Co-Chair of the Minsk Group, Stephane Visconti said in an interview.

    According to him, mediators will first visit Azerbaijan, then, during March they will also visit Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

    According to Visconti, this time co-chairmen will visit the country at different times because of problems with logistics and drafting of the agenda.

    Report informs citing the US Embassy in Baku, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair Richard Hoagland will visit Baku at the end of the week.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi