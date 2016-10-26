Co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group issued a statement on results of visit to region

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group for the settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict have issued a statement on results of the visit to the region.

Report informs, the Co-Chairs underscored that respect for the ceasefire provides a critical foundation for ongoing negotiations, and stressed the importance of fully implementing decisions taken in Vienna and St. Petersburg.

"‪During the meetings, the sides confirmed that the situation on the ground remains relatively calm", the mediators said.

The statement, also, Co-chairs noted that the Presidents also reaffirmed their agreement to expand the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, and operational details are still being discussed.

"The Co-Chairs plan to meet with the Ministers including on the margins of the December 2016 OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Hamburg to discuss a possible meeting of the Presidents at the earliest opportunity. Such a dialogue at the highest level is necessary to make progress towards a settlement", the statement declares.

While in the region, the Co-Chairs also met with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to discuss the work the organization has undertaken on the exchange of data on missing persons.