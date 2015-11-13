 Top
    Co-chairs of OSCE MG travel the US for consultations

    The mediators will visit New York and Washington

    Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, paid a visit to the United States for consultations. Report informs, the mediators will visit New York and Washington.

    "The Co-Chairs reported to the OSCE Permanent Council and Minsk Group. Next we are at the New York and in Washington for consultations on the Nagorno-Karabakh peace", co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group from the United States, James Warlick posted on his Twitter page.

