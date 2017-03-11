Co-chair: Statements on results of presidential meetings consider measures on increasing confidence between parties

© Report.az

Baku. 11 March.REPORT.AZ/ As known, conflicts in the post-Soviet area are called frozen, but the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has a different definition.

Report informs, US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Richard Hoagland told a press conference.

Commenting on the statement of the US Ambassador to Baku Robert Cekuta, who during the visit to the conflict zone called the conflict "prolonged", R.Hoagland said that such a definition gives hope that a solution to the conflict will be found.

Speaking on the issue of increasing number of observers of the OSCE mission, R.Hoagland said that he would not like to share his opinion on this issue: "However, statements on the results of Vienna and in St. Petersburg meetings of the presidents consider measures on increasing confidence between the parties. I think that the parties positive approach to process is an important task".

It should be noted that in the press conference, R.Hoagland refused to answer the question about the two Azerbaijanis who are being kept by the occupation regime in Nagorno-Karabakh: "This is a very sensitive issue and I would not like to make it even more difficult".