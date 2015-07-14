James Warlick: Occupied territories must be returned to Azerbaijani control

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ "We look forward to the meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents within this year."

Report informs, Co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group from the United States, James Warlick said in an interview with the newspaper "Vedomosti", after his visit to Moscow.

He said that, he could not meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, as he was in Vienna: "We had the opportunity to meet with Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin. We exchanged views on the next steps for the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. We have reaffirmed that, the United States, Russia and France should continue to participate in the search for solutions together to develop the agenda."

J.Warlick also stated that, "the occupied territories must be returned to Azerbaijani control as a part of a comprehensive settlement." "It's important not to focus on the one element or a principle of this settlement. The territories should be returned, but there are other factors. That's why, we always talk about a comprehensive settlement", said Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.