    OSCE MG co-chair: We will continue our mediation until parties believe our efforts beneficial

    'Lasting settlement of the conflict will bring peace and prosperity to the region'

    Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ "We will continue our mediation efforts in peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as long as the parties believe that our efforts are beneficial." Report informs referring to the Armenian media, said Richard Hoagland, temporary co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group from the United States.

    "We will continue to contribute to negotiations aimed at achieving a lasting settlement based on the principles of international law, the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act, in particular the principles of territorial integrity, self-determination and non-use of force", said R. Hoagland.

    He noted that a lasting settlement of the conflict will bring peace and prosperity to the region.

