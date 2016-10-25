Co-Chair of OSCE MG: We want to redouble our efforts to resolve Karabakh conflict

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ "We try to reach settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. We want to redouble our efforts. I believe that the day will come when the Azerbaijanis and Armenians will live together."

Report informs, co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group from the United States (US) James Warlick said at a press conference in Yerevan.

According to him, the people of the region deserve to live in peace: "My dream is that people of both Azerbaijan and Armenia lived in peace and stability."

The co-Chair also noted that an important factor in the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict is also contacts between people and mediators are trying to maintain such contacts.