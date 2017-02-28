 Top
    OSCE MG Co-chair: Incidents on line of confrontation underscore need for return to talks

    Richard Hoagland: My fellow co-chairs again urge respect ceasefire regime and not to use force

    Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ Incidents on the line of confrontation of Armenian and Azerbaijani troops on February 25 underscore the need for a return to negotiations in order to restore security and stability in the region.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, US Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Richard Hoagland said.

    "Our statement of February 25 and my fellow co-chairs again urge respect ceasefire regime and not to use force. Recent incident once again underlined importance of resumption of negotiations on the establishment of security and lasting peace in the region", he said. 

