Co-Chair of OSCE MG: We will try to organize a meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ "In the near future we will try to meet with the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia and to organize a joint meeting. We are working on it."
Report informs, co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group from France, Pierre Andreu told reporters in Baku.
Commenting on the visit of the mediators to the region in the near future, he said: "The date is not known, this issue is not yet resolved, but it is necessary."
Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group stressed the importance of respecting the ceasefire on the contact line of troops and called to begin the talks.
Şamil ƏlibəyliNews Author
Share in Facebook