Co-Chair of OSCE MG: We will try to organize a meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ "In the near future we will try to meet with the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia and to organize a joint meeting. We are working on it."

Report informs, co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group from France, Pierre Andreu told reporters in Baku.

Commenting on the visit of the mediators to the region in the near future, he said: "The date is not known, this issue is not yet resolved, but it is necessary."

Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group stressed the importance of respecting the ceasefire on the contact line of troops and called to begin the talks.