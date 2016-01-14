 Top
    Close photo mode

    Co-chair of OSCE MG held consultations at British Foreign Ministry

    James Warlick discussed the work of the OSCE Minsk Group with the Minister for European Affairs, David Lidington

    Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ James Warlick, the co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group from the United States held consultations on a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the British Foreign Office on January 13.

    Report was told in the British Embassy to Azerbaijan, the US Co-Chair met with the Minister for European Affairs David Lidington to discuss the progress of the OSCE Minsk Group.

    J. Warlick held a round table discussion with experts on the region from government, NGOs and academia.

    He also discussed recent developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with the FCO’s Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Michael Tatham.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi