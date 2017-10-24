CNN host to be included in blacklist of Azerbaijan

© Report

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ CNN host, American chef Anthony Bourdain will be included in the travel black list (persona non grata) for illegal visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Spokesperson for the Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hikmat Hajiyev told Report.

Notably, in October, Anthony Bourdain visited Shusha, occupied by Armenians, for his television show Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. He posted it on his social network page.