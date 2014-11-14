​CIS Executive Secretary: I hope the incident at contact line will not lead to any serious consequences

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Executive Secretary of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Sergey Lebedev commented on the incident at the contact line between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops on November 12.

As The Executive Secretary of CIS told Report, he perceived any deterioration of the situation between the two neighboring countries with deep anxiety and concern. "I also hope that it will not lead to any serious consequences, and the conflict will be resolved at the political level", he added.

The Executive Secretary of CIS also expressed the hope that the dialogue between the parties would be restored, that gave great hopes in recent months. "We all in CIS enthusiastically observed these trilateral meetings in Sochi and Paris. I sincerely hope that this dialogue will be continued".

Talking about what steps CIS might take to facilitate dialogue between the parties of the conflict, Lebedev said that these efforts existed all the time: "I have participated in many high-level meetings in the framework of the CIS as well as presidential meetings, and I want to publicly say that all CIS presidents express hope for the resolution of this conflict in the interests of the Azerbaijani and Armenian peoples, and these common efforts, along with the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group, should lead to the result. I hope so".

According to the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan, Mi-24 helicopter belonged to the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia coming on the combat course attacked the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the 1,700 meters to the north-east of the Kengerli village, Agdam region on November 12 at 13:45. The helicopter was destroyed by the fire back.