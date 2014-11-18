 Top
    China FM urges parties of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to avoid escalating the situation

    Chinese MFA hopes that the OSCE Minsk Group will play a constructive role to that end

    Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ "We hope that all parties concerned can keep calm and exercise restraint so as to avoid escalating the situation, and properly resolve the issue through consultation and dialogue". Report informs, this was stated by the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hong Lei on a briefing, commenting on the incident on contact line of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on November 12.

    "We also hope that relevant mechanisms such as the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) will play a constructive role to that end".

    Mi-24 helicopter belonged to the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia coming on the combat course attacked the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the 1,700 meters to the north-east of the Kengerli village, Agdam region on November 12 at 13:45. The helicopter was destroyed by the fire back.

