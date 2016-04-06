Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia met in Moscow.
Report informs citing the Russian media, this was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
The meeting was held on 5 April.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
