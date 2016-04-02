Chief Physician: 'One corpse, two injured brought to Barda hospital' - PHOTO - VIDEO

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of ceasefire violation by Armenians, one resident of Tartar region has been killed, other 2 injured.

Report was told by Rana Mustafayeva, Chief Physician of Barda Central Regional Hospital (CRH).

She stated that this morning two residents of Tartar region with shrapnel wound brought to the hospital: 'Condition of the resident of Shikhlar village, Tartar region Isa Ali Ahmadov, 1958, is critical. He was diagnosed with a fracture of tibia, the patient suffered shrapnel wound to body, lower and upper extremities and lost blood. Condition of resident of Garadaghli village of Tartar region, 1990, Ramin Rafig Ahmadov is normal, diagnosed with tear-contused wound of nose.The patient was discharged after first aid. Resident of Jamilli village of Tartar region Orkhan Valeri Rahimov, 1993, brought to the hospital dead'.