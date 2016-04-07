Chief Executive of Tartar district: 'Reconstruction works underway in frontline villages'

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'Reconstruction works have been started in the frontline villages of Tartar region, which subjected fire of Armenians'.

Report was told by the Head of the Tartar District Executive Power (TDEP) Mustagim Mammadov.

According to him, settlements have seriously been damaged as a result of heavy artillery shelling of the frontline villages by Armenians during last few days: 'The most damage was caused to Gapanli village. Shells fall on 46 houses of the village, power and gas supply, water lines completely destroyed'.

Chief Executive said that repair and reconstruction works are being carried out to restore infrastructure in Gapanli village of the region.

Notably, total 162 homes were damaged in Tartar region as a result of ceasefire violation by Armenians during recent days.