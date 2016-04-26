 Top
    Tartar District Chief Executive: 'Investigation underway regarding damage to frontline villages' - PHOTO

    '8 of 20 shelled houses fell into disrepair'

    Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ Last night Armenians fired frontline settlements of Tartar region using heavy artillery weapons.

    Report was told by Chief of Tartar District Executive Power Mustagim Mammadov, shell fell on almost 20 private houses near the contact line: 'Armenians violated ceasefire again and fired frontline settlements of the region. As a result, serious damage caused to the gas, electricity and communication lines of the region, 8 of 20 shelled houses fell into disrepair'.

    M.Mammadov said that at present, Tartar District Commission for Emergency Situations carries out investigation in regard with the damage. 

