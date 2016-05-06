Chief of Tartar District Executive Power: 'Armenians regularly fire civilians' - PHOTO

Tartar. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'Armenian armed forces regularly fire civilians'.

Report News Agency Karabakh bureau informs, Chief of Tartar Region Executive Power Mustagim Mammadov said while informing the representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), on the current situation on the frontline.

The chief executive stressed that Armenians also fire the residents, engaged in sowing and prevent irrigation water from reservoirs: 'Agriculture is widespread in Tartar region and majority of the population make living from agricultural field. The region's 31600 hectares area is arable land. In 70s of the last century, Sarsang and Madagiz reservoirs have been built just for irrigation of sown areas in Tartar and other regions. Arable lands of Tartar region had been irrigated through these reservoirs. Armenians have regularly prevent water from these reservoirs during irrigation period. Therefore, however, yield was 40-42 quintals in the early 90s, currently, this figure has fallen to 13-14 quintals'.

Notably, representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan have visited Gapanli village of Tartar region within the visit to the frontline. The representatives reviewed the houses, damaged as a result of heavy artillery shelling on the frontline settlements, as well as fire using large caliber machine guns by Armenian armed forces.