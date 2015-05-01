​Chechelashvili: GUAM conflicts undermine peace, security and co-operation at both regional and European levels

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ "All our member-states suffer from unresolved conflicts, some of which have lasted for decades. We are at the epicentre of problems, which is why our opinion should matter.These conflicts, triggered from outside and accompanied by foreign military interference, undermine peace, security and co-operation at both the regional and European levels”.

Report informs, it was stated by GUAM Secretary General Valeri Chechelashvili, speaking at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on April 30 in Vienna.

The Secretary General stressed that today’s challenges today require collective efforts and the OSCE is uniquely placed to restore trust through its inclusive approach to security.

"These conflicts could find peaceful resolution exclusively on the basis of the generally accepted norms and principles of international law, particularly those related to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states concerned within their internationally-recognized borders. Strong and consistent support of the international community is critical to this end", said Chechelashvili.

During his speech, GUAM Secretary General also stressed the interest of the organization in expanding cooperation with the OSCE in spheres of mutual interest.