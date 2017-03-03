State Duma Chairman: Russia keeps under control settlement of Karabakh conflict

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Russia has always been monitoring settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin said at the meeting with Chairman of the National Assembly of Armenia Galust Sahakyan.

"You know, how Russia attaches importance to this issue, both in the framework of Vienna agreements and the agreements reached in St. Petersburg", V. Volodin said.

According to him, many efforts have been made for maximum resolution of the conflict and end tension in the region.

"I think that this way should be followed to completely end tension", speaker said.