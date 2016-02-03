​Chairman of People's Consultative Assembly: Indonesia supports Azerbaijan in Karabakh issue

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly Zulkifli Hasan held a meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador to this country, Tamerlan Garayev.

Report informs citing the Indonesian media reports, during the meeting the ambassador noted that relations between the two countries develop even more each year.

Garayev spoke about the current situation around the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. In turn, Hasan said that Indonesia supports Azerbaijan in this issue.

Hasan also expressed his intention to visit Azerbaijan.