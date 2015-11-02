​Chairman of Russian Federation Council: Armenia and Azerbaijan tired of the conflict

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Russia stands for the political resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which excludes the resumption of war, bloodshed, the risk of a humanitarian catastrophe."

Report informs, Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko said in an interview with News.am before an official visit to Yerevan.

"None of parties to the conflict give anything but problems. It is a source of tension in the Transcaucasian region, the parties of the conflict create difficulties in global politics. However, the search for ways to resolving it goes slowly," said Matvienko.

She stressed that "Russia exerts more effort than any other state for untying this very complex and tight knot".