Chairman of Duma: "Unlike Azerbaijan, Armenia buys weapons with quite different reasons and credits"

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ "We should not allow the situation to cross the red line, an increase in the number of victims or the intensification of military activity."

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, Russian State Duma of the Commonwealth of Independent States, the chairman of the Committee on Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Leonid Slutsky said it at a press conference in Yerevan.

"Let's intrust all the negotiations to the presidents," he stressed. The chairman of the Committee expressed his hope for a successful solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Speaking about selling weapons to Azerbaijan, Slutsky said: "The weapons were sold to Armenia with the older system supplied to Azerbaijan. However, the imbalance is now eliminated. Azerbaijan pays the commercial value of the weapons of the defense industrial complex according to the contract. Unlike Azerbaijan, Armenia buys weapons with quite different reasons and credits. "

He noted that Armenia and Azerbaijan are Russia's allies. According to him, his country does not need to stop the intercession with any one of these countries: "The conflict should be solved according to "Madrid principles". Russia was one of the main peacekeepers on Karabakh and continues to be the like."

The chairman of the Committee noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Armenia and discuss the issue on "Armenian genocide" with his counterpart Serzh Sargsyan.