Chairman of Committee: If Armenians have documents proving 'genocide', they must reveal them

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosts conference "From called" Armenian genocide of 1915 "to the Khojaly tragedy: lies and tragedy of 100 years" with the organizational support of the party "Yeni Azerbaijan" (New Azerbaijan Party)) and the Institute of History of ANAS.

Report informs, an event attended by the Deputy Executive Secretary of YAP Siyavush Novruzov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli, director of the Institute of History Yagub Mahmudov, the members of the ruling party and the deputies.

In his speech at the conference, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli noted that those who have not learned from history lessons, will be punished: "Scientists leaders of Turkey and Azerbaijan had a lot of work in order to expose the lies of Armenians.The Turkish side always stated its position on an international scale. They always supported with facts and evidence.I appeal to the Armenians, if they have documents proving the 'genocide', let them to present. However, we have not yet seen any documents".

M. Gurbanli also noted that during the years of independence Azerbaijani scientists conducted a large number of studies related to the genocide committed by Armenians: "It's well known that, in fact the genocide committed by Armenians. Their crimes exposed already. We know that this issue is politicized in west, and the topic of genocide is used to exert pressure on Turkey.

We must not go back to 100 but 25-30 years ago, to see who actually committed the genocide. Armenians distort history and do not want to admit the truth.

The event continued with other performances on this topic.