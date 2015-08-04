"Celtic" played football with students of school for IDPs in Baku

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Members of Scottish club "Celtic", arrived in Baku for return game with Aghdam club "Qarabag" in the third qualifying round of the Champions League, as well as the British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Irfan Siddig visited a new residential complex built for IDPs in Binagadi district of Baku city.

Report was told in the press service of the State Committee for Work with Refugees and IDPs.

The deputy chairman of the State Committee Fuad Huseynov informed the members of the football team and the accompanying members of the media, about the Armenian-Azerbaijani, Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the history of the problem.

He noted that as a result of military aggression of the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijan, 20% of our territories was occupied, more than 1 million compatriots became refugees and IDPs.

Then the members of the club "Celtic" reviews the conditions created in Zangilan complete high school No. 4 for the IDPs, played football with the students and made a photo with them.